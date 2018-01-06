Saturday Morning at the Races Kicks-off

The races give kids an opportunity to exercise away from the cold weather.

DULUTH, Minn.– Friday was a day for the races over at the college of St. Scholastica.

Kids of all ages took part in the first Saturday Morning at the Races of this winter. Around 400 kids had a chance to exercise and take part in a friendly competition at the St. Scholastica gym. The races vary from 1/8 of a mile to a 1/2 mile.

On–goers said this family fun event is perfect this time of year.

“It’s really important because it encourages them to be active,” Marketing and Public Relations Director Mandi Peterson said. “They might be a little apprehensive at first but once they get out there, they run around the track, and they finish, and they complete. They have such a sense of accomplishment and pride. It’s really cute to see the little runners.”

Saturday at the Races is a series of three events. The next race will be held On Saturday, Jan. 20th at the University of Minnesota Duluth.