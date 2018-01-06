Spirit Mountain Hosts USSA Race

Kids of all ages competed in the family fun event.
Lauren Leigh

DULUTH, Minn.- The sun was shining at Spirit Mountain as the USSA held the Minnesota/Planet Cup on Saturday.

Around 360 racers headed down the slopes participating in timed and un-timed races. The competition included six different USSA teams one team is from Duluth, participating on their home slope.

“It’s a unique event that you can be out on the hill, involved in a sport with your family,” ski board member Pete Stone said.

Racers said when they began this morning the temperature aas around -18. In the early afternoon it was all smiles on the sunny slopes.

