Suds for Shelter Hosts Final Fundraiser

The oldest brewery in Duluth held the final fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity.

DULUTH, Minn.– This winter season breweries around the Northland are teaming up to raise money for Habitat for Humanity during Suds for Shelter.

The last fundraiser is at Minnesota’s oldest brewery the Lake Superior Brewing Company. During the Suds for Shelter for every beer purchased $1 is donated to the Western Lake Superior Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s kind of a neat cause, celebrating 23 years in the brewing business and to be able to give back to the community,” Lake Superior Brewery Walt Aplin said. “We really, really take great deal of pride for that.”

The Lake Superior Brewing Company is recently under new ownership. The brewery is one of five to participate in the Suds for Shelter fundraiser.