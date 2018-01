Four Renters Displaced After Duplex Fire

DULUTH, Minn. – Four renters are without a home after the duplex they were living in went up in flames.

It happened Sunday morning at 3105 Restormel Street.

When crews arrived, the fire was in full force.

Everybody got out of the home safely, including a litter of cats.

A dog, however, did not make it.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced renters.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.