Norshor Theatre Wrapping Up Renovations

The historic Nor Shor Theatre will open up the first of February.

DULUTH, Minn.– The countdown is on for the revival of downtown Duluth’s historic Norshor Theatre.

In less than a month the stage will be lit and the arts and entertainment will begin. The Duluth Play House will be turning on the Norshor Theatre marquee lights on February 1st. Many helping hands are ensuring the curtain will open.

“It’s a historic preservation; it’s been around for a really long time,” Playhouse administration staff Shad Olsen said. “It’s been through a lot of different incarnations and now we’re back to being a live theatre, which is really exciting.”

The restored theatre still holds an art deco style. Inside the Norshor is decorated with pieces that have been kept alive since the 1920’s. The Norshor Theatre is now home to the Duluth Play House.

“Walking in there it fills you with the magic of live theatre,” assistant stage manager Kelley Schroder said. “I’m so excited and honored to be a part of this theatre coming back together.”

Moving into the Norshor Threatre creates over 300 more seats for audience members. The Theatre will also house offices for the Duluth Play House and rehearsal spaces. Currently the local group preforms at the Depot. Officials say shows will still be held there.

“Just to see everyone caring about this place and wanting it to come together has been awesome,” Schroder said.

Community members came together for a painting party. Volunteers used their skills to help place flooring, repaint the walls, and enjoy some pizza.

“So we’ve had people who are interested in live theatre coming, people who are actors, people who are designers and just towns people who are really interested in seeing the space,” Olsen said.

On Sunday the group focused on finishing the office spaces. The rehearsal rooms are complete and ready to be used.

“It’s amazing, knowing that this place has so much history and going through all the transitions that it did, to come back to this original purpose as a live theatre,” Schroder said.

The theatre is in its final steps of completion. The doors will open on February 1st for the showing of Momma Mia. Tickets for opening night are almost sold out.