Skating with the UMD Bulldogs

Little Northlanders skated at AMS Oil Arena with the UMD Women's Hockey team

DULUTH, Minn.-Sunday AMS Oil Arena was full of little hockey players.

It’s a great day to be a UMD Bulldog, the UMD Women’s Hockey team hosted an open skate Sunday afternoon.

The ladies said it was a perfect way to spend their Sunday.

“A lot of them come to the games and I think just getting that one on one conversation going really inspires them,” UMD forward Mallory Iozzo said. “They look up to us, just like we looked up when we were young to the older Bulldogs.”

Kids skated around the ice; playing games of tag, learning new skills and making friends with the help of the UMD players.

“It’s really fun, I really wanted to do it,” DJ said. “It’s really fun because we have been playing tag and I’ve been getting tagged a lot.”

Skate with the bulldogs is a free event for kids ten and up. Champ the Bulldog skates along with little Northlanders and is available for pictures.