Storyteller Teaches Ojibwe Culture

Mike Sullivan from the LCO Reservation Told Folk Tales in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – An Ojibwe storyteller from the LCO reservation near Hayward told traditional stories of his people at the American Indian Community Housing Organization in Duluth.

Mike Sullivan learned the tales from elders and tells them the same way they were told to him, in the Ojibwe language.

Many of the traditional stories are about the half man, half god, Winneboujou, who Sullivan describes as a “trickster.”