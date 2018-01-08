Beargrease Begins at End of Month

10 Mushers Signed Up for Full Race

DULUTH, Minn.-We are only three weeks away from the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon, as trails look to be in good condition.

Right now there are 10 racers signed up for the full race while the field is packed with 35 competitors in the mid-distance event – about double the amount of last year’s participants.

Event organizers said the event is special for the Northland as it celebrates Native Americans and the impact they’ve had on the community.

“It’s one of the last real throwbacks to our cultural heritage here,” said Jason Rice, the vice president of the Beargrease. “It’s got this cultural connection with the Native American people of the North Shore.”

The race celebrates the work Beargrease did in the Northland, as he delivered mail for many years by sled dog to numerous remote regions.

The race begins in Two Harbors Jan. 28.

For a full schedule, visit this website: beargrease.com.