Duluth City Councilors Sworn In

Newcomer is Renee Van Nett, the First Female Native American Councilor

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth City Councilors were sworn in Monday at a ceremony at City Hall.

Renee Van Nett is the one newcomer to the council.

She was elected to represent the fourth district, which includes the Lincoln Park neighborhood and mall area.

Van Nett is the first female Native American elected to the council.

“Because our culture’s holistic, it’s not just about us, it’s about everybody, and so coming from that circle of life, it’s easy to just bring in everybody without even thinking about the color of anything,” said Van Nett at the ceremony.

Councilors Joel Sipress, Barb Russ, and Zack Filipovich were also sworn in after being re-elected to the council.