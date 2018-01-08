Historic Saint John’s Bible On Display In Duluth

Staff told us if there a mistake when writing the bible a piece of art was drawn over it instead of starting over.

DULUTH, Minn. – The first handwritten bible commissioned by a Benedictine monastery has made its way to the Northland.

The historic Saint John’s Bible is on display at the Benedictine Living community of Duluth.

The chapel was full with guests who were there for a blessing event.

The bible tour also celebrates the 125th anniversary of the sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery here in Duluth.

It took about six years to write the bible.

“It’s done with such beautiful illuminations throughout the bible, gold leaf and the traditional calligraphy writing, so it’s really just an amazing piece of art that recognizes the significant achievements that the benedictine sisters have contributed to our community in healthcare,” said Benedictine Living community of Duluth Administrator Brian Pattock.”

The Saint John’s Bible will be on display in the lobby until Jan. 19.