Superior Chamber Announces New President & CEO

Taylor Pedersen Named to the Position, Has Been With the Chamber Since 2013

SUPERIOR, Wis. – There’s a new permanent President and CEO of the Superior-Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.

Taylor Pedersen was named to that position on Monday.

The 34-year-old Pedersen is a Superior native with experience managing various businesses around town.

Pedersen tells us he doesn’t plan to change much at the Chamber, but will listen to members about new opportunities for future success.

“The Chamber’s not broken, I think it’s a unique opportunity to put my own spin on it, to try some new ideas, really focus on buy local and community pride development, things like that,” said Pedersen.

Pedersen had been serving as the Chamber’s Interim President and CEO since last July, when David Minor left his post to run the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce.