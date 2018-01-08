Trains and Toddlers Held at the Depot

Kids Played and Learned All About Trains

DULUTH, Minn. – Preschoolers took over the Depot today for the Trains and Toddlers event.

The kids listened to stories, played with train tables, and boarded the historic, real life trains all around the North Shore Scenic Railroad Museum.

“It’s a nice way to come in and hang out with friends and to do something during the day that isn’t going to cost you a ton of money either and it’s a little bit of entertainment where the parents can maybe take a couple deep breaths,” said Corrie Hackbarth, the librarian and archivist at the museum.

“It’s just important to me to have the families enjoying this museum because there is so much history and so much to learn and to see here and so interactive for kids,” added Hackbarth.

Trains and toddlers is held the first Monday of every month until May.