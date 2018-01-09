The Duluth Salvation Army Wraps Up Its 2017 Red Kettle Campaign

The Red Kettle total was almost the same as last year at $256,018.

DULUTH, Minn. -The Duluth Salvation Army’s 2017 Red Kettle campaign has wrapped up and the results are in.

The goal was to raise $300,000 over the holidays. Although the salvation army ended up 15 percent short of that number, the staff tells us it was still a busy season.

“The Salvation Army has been in the Duluth area for 125 years and from the beginning helping people who are hungry, helping people who need housing,” said said Capt. Teri Ellison of The Salvation Army. “The programs change in shape with the time, but those are two main stays that I think people really trust what we’ve done and are able to do.”

Many open shifts with empty kettles and the cold weather were contributing factors to The Salvation Army not reaching its donation goal.

But it’s never too early to start planning and the organization is already gearing up for this year’s campaign.

“When you hear that red bell think of empty stomachs that really helps. our feeding programs, our food pantry, said Ellison. “We have the only medical food pantry in Duluth and that is a great assistance to many people in this community.”

One hundred and forty nine ringers were rewarded for helping out with Duluth huskies tickets.

They all rang for at least three different two hour shifts.