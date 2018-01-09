Duluth Teachers Nominated for Minnesota Teacher of the Year

Three Teachers from ISD 709 Were Nominated for the Statewide Award

DULUTH, Minn. – Three teachers from the Duluth School District have been nominated for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year Award.

Holly Bowen Bailey, Beth Kersting-Peterson, and Cindy Upton were nominated by a committee from the district.

They join many other teachers nominated from across the state.

The winner of the Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be entered for the National Teacher of the Year Award.