Future of Edna G Uncertain

Edna G Tugboat in Two Harbors Could be Removed From Water

TWO HARBORS, Minn.-The Edna G tugboat in Two Harbors has been a tourist attraction for years, but it could soon be coming out of the water.

Recently the Two Harbors City Council passed a resolution to look into whether to do a feasibility study, that would determine how much it would cost to remove it from Lake Superior and place it somewhere else.

The boat was built in 1896 and is starting to wear down after spending many years on the lake.

The boat could be moved to a spot close to the water so it keeps its spot on the National Historic Register.

