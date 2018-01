Great Outdoors: Snowshoeing at Glensheen Mansion

DULUTH, Minn. – Moonlight Snowshoes at Glensheen was hugely popular last year, and it is back this year.

Visitors to the historic estate tour the grounds after dark and experience the Glensheen and Congdon story.

There is a bonfire afterwards with s’mores afterword.

The snowshoe hikes at Glensheen are happening every Wednesday in January. It’s free. You just need to bring a pair of snow shoes, or just tag along in boots.