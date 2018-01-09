Lake Superior Zoo Working on New Projects

Zoo Has Begun Its Revitalization Following the 2012 Flood

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Zoo is looking ahead to some exciting new developments in 2018.

The zoo is starting their revitalization.

Since the flood of 2012, changes were needed. Now the zoo is moving forward with some needed projects.

Their goal for this year is to raise enough money to build a new bear country exhibit where the polar shores area used to be. The exhibit will have spaces for bears and large cats. The zoo hopes it can be opened in 2019.

Other projects on the horizon are the construction of an outdoor monkey exhibit and remodeling the zoo’s exhibit hall.

Lake Superior Zoo CEO Erik Simonson tells us he’s looking forward to a revitalized zoo.

“It’s going to be a fresher experience first of all, but there’s going to be new animals and it’s not necessarily going to be a lot more exotic animals, but a lot more animals that are native to Minnesota and to this region,” said Simonson.

The zoo laid off ten staff members last year, but Simonson doesn’t anticipate any more layoffs ahead.

They have a capital campaign going on now that aims to raise $500,000 by June 1st. If they reach that goal, they can move forward with the bear country exhibit as planned.