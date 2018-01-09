Mayor Larson Hosts Let’s Do Lunch Event

Mayor Working on State of City Address Which Will be Held in March

DULUTH, Minn.-We are less than 10 days into the new year, but Duluth’s mayor already has some big plans for 2018.

Today she spoke with a variety of business leaders at the Greysolon Ballroom during the Chamber’s “Let’s Do Lunch” event.

Larson said she’s already been working on her State of the City Address which is set for an unknown date in March. Many of the topics she will focus on are issues the city has been dealing with for years.

“We are going to be looking at some intense issues,” she said. “Kind of like last year where we talked about housing, opiates, energy and streets. Some of those issues will carry over this year. [There will be] new elements we will be talking about and I’m really looking forward to rolling that out to the community.”

Mayor Larson is in her third year in office after getting elected in 2015.

