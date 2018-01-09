UWS Named a Top Online Bachelor’s Program

University Officials Say Their Online Graduate Enrollment Has Doubled As Well

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin-Superior was recently recognized as a top online bachelor’s program by U.S. News and World Report.

Administrators tell us their online graduate enrollment has doubled in the last year.

They say online programs are great for students who can’t commute to campus and for students who prefer learning in a different setting.

“We are finding that even our on campus students, even those in our residence halls, often choose online courses so, over time, we’re developing more and more courses to meet the demand,” said Jackie Weissenburger, Interim Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

Online education is dependent on broadband access so UWS administrators are working with government officials to expand access across the region.