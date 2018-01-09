Welcome Week for Spring Semester at Lake Superior College

DULUTH, Minn. —

Spring semester classes at Lake Superior College began at the beginning of this week, but all this week is Welcome Week on campus!

Earlier this morning, students could take a horse-drawn carriage ride around the front of campus.

Positive Energy Outdoors even brought some sled dogs for a visit.

Welcome Week is a chance for students to have some special activities to enjoy while they get back into the spirit of a new semester.

“We have a great educational opportunity here for all students,” said Student Activities Coordinator Heather Grillo. “But we like to have a lot of fun stuff too. I also like to have a lot of opportunities for students that they might not have.”

Tomorrow morning at 11:00am, LSC will have a winter carnival, with games and prizes for anyone who participates.