Donations Needed at Damiano Center

Men's and Women's Coats and Boots Needed Most

DULUTH, Minn.-The Damiano Center in Duluth is in dire need of clothing donations, as the cold air continues to hover over the Northland.

In particular they are looking larger sizes of men’s and women’s coats and boots.

Organization leaders told us, without the generosity of the Northland, many of the needy in the area would be facing incredibly tough situations.

“When it’s so extreme out, it literally becomes life and death for people that are living on the street; they’re homeless,” said Donna Verhel, clothing coordinator for the Damiano Center.

The organization said it’s very easy to donate. Just drop off items at their site at 206 W. Fourth St.

The clothing exchange donation room is open Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Call (218) 722-8708 with any questions, or visit www.damianocenter.org/clothing-exchange.