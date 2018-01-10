Ecolibrium3 Making Moves To A Possible New Location

DULUTH, Minn. -Lincoln Park’s Ecolibrium three may soon be moving into a new building.

The Duluth City Council approved the sale of the old Lincoln Park Sub Station on West Superior Street for the new location.

A second reading of the ordinance is still needed to make it all final.

The move would allow the organization that runs Duluth’s energy efficiency program to be in the heart of the craft district.

“Ecolibrium3 being able to be in that building provides kind of a permanent opportunity for that community space as well as it continues to support the economic revitalization of Lincoln Park,” said Ecolibrium3 CEO Jodi Slick.

The new building is scheduled to open in the spring.

It would be handicap accessible and used for community meetings.