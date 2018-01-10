Fox 21 Prepares to Compete in ‘More Cowbell’ Fundraiser

9th Annual Competition Takes Place at Grandma's Sports Garden Thursday

The 9th Annual ‘More Cowbell’ fundraiser is coming up, and the FOX 21 team is ready to compete.

Northern Lights is hosting their 2nd biggest fundraiser of the year Thursday night at Grandma’s Sports Garden. It’s an SNL inspired event in which contestants compete while playing the cowbell to their favorite song.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Northern Lights foundation, which provides grants to local children facing a life-threatening illness.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, tickets can be bought in advance here, or at the door.