Free Legal Clinic Helping Veterans In the Northland

The Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans will be in St. Cloud on Jan. 16.

DULUTH, Minn. – Veterans around the Northland sometimes need local help and today a special legal clinic in Duluth offered some free assistance.

The program provides legal services to low income veterans or those with housing issues.

Veterans could walk in to get advice on whatever legal topic they had including drafting a will.

“Often times people earn more income if they’re active duty military then they earn once they become a civilian,” said Vet Law Director Sara Sommarstrom. “So making sure their child support order is based on their actual earned income as opposed to whatever they were earning when it went into place.”

Many of the attorneys at the clinic are based in Duluth and volunteered their services.