Leah Phifer Minnesota’s 8th Congressional Candidate visits Northlanders

Leah Phifer will be holding more open meetings with the public.

DULUTH, Minn.- Leah Phifer is a candidate for Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District and took a visit to the Northland on Wednesday.

Phifer is running against Rick Nolan, in Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District. She previously worked for the FBI and homeland security for 10 years. On Wednesday she spoke with locals at Perk Place in Duluth explaining the importance of national security, beyond travel bans and border walls.

“For me national security is making sure we have; food and housing security, equal access to health care and education,” Phifer said . “That’s what I would like to see for the Northland, making sure we’re having that conversation on our nation’s security.”

Phifer grew up in Two Harbors. The precinct caucuses take place on February 6th.