Local Shelter Offers the Pur-fect Yoga Class

The Humane Society of Douglas County is helping Northlanders relax with animals.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Studies show animals have calming affects on humans. The Humane Society of Douglas County says its true and is offering a pur–fect opportunity to relax with felines.

Cat yoga is being held at the shelter. You can come in take a yoga class with a certified instructor, while the shelters cats roam around in relaxation with you.

“The benefits of yoga are you know great health for you and doing them with cats is just even more fun,” coordinator Beth Swason said. “Having an animal around you is good for your health, as well as combining the two is just fantastic.”

Wednesday was the first class and the next one is already sold out. The shelter was inspired after seeing many videos of goat yoga, dog yoga and decided to join the new craze.