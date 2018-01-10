New Coffee Shop With A Twist Opening In Superior

Twisted Pastries will have about six employees and baristas begin training in the next few weeks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new coffee shop with a twist is coming to Superior.

Superior natives Mark and Annette Jacobson are behind the Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse.

Twisted Pastries will offer unique flavors such as chai tea cupcakes with green tea frosting.

Duluth coffee products will also be served in the shop.

Renovations to the building began this week.

“We’re excited to bring our products to Superior and offer some additional business opportunities for them to come and enjoy great breakfast, great treats or great lunch,” said Annette, owner.

Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse is scheduled to open in Feb. It’s located at 1418 Tower Avenue in Superior.