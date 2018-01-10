The Northland Needs Your Blood Donations

One of the Best Bloods to Donate is O Negative Because it Can be Used by Anyone

DULUTH, Minn.-The American Red Cross is in urgent need of blood donations.

Right now is one of the slowest times of the year for them as people haven’t been donating as much due to the holiday season.

One blood collector at the Duluth Red Cross said that another thing holding people back is they are intimated to give blood, because they believe it’s a difficult process when it really isn’t.

“For one you are donating blood, and you’ve never donated blood before it can be scary and intimidating and you just get over that fear to help save lives,” said collection tech Justine Kinslow.

One of the best types of bloods to donate is O Negative as it can be used on anyone.

To find out more about upcoming blood drives in your area, or if you want to find out how you can donate blood at the American Red Cross, visit this website: www.redcross.org.