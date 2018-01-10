Superior Fire Department Upgrading Its Headquarters

The Superior Fire Department is accepting bids for the project until Feb.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A big change is coming for the Superior Fire Department. The department’s headquarters will be replaced.

The process began in 2014 after a station assessment on all of the facilities found a replacement was needed.

The Superior Fire Department is currently operating out of a building that’s 37 years old.

The facility doesn’t have enough space to store all the equipment and gear.

“We also administratively needed to improve our space for the public, for serving the public. also it will include space to improve the firefighter’s quarters and add space for wellness, so they can exercise,” said Superior Fire Chief Steve Panger”

The cost of the new building will be around $5 million and the City Council has already approved the design.

Right now some of the equipment is outside or spread out in other storage areas in the city.

“It’s a very public space as well as a space for us to take care of our equipment, take care of our crews,” said Panger. “So all of that is going to be made easier, because this space is designed around all of those types of operations.”

The project is now open for bids. The groundbreaking is scheduled for the beginning of May with an estimated date of completion in Nov.

The new station will be built in front of the current station. That will remain occupied during the construction.

Chief Panger says the Superior City Council is scheduled to approve the bid contracts on March 6.