Hundreds Attend 9th Annual ‘More Cowbell’ Fundraiser

FOX 21 Took First Place in Competition

DULUTH, Minn.- The 9th annual More Cowbell fundraiser raises money for the Northern Lights Foundation, which helps support families who have children with life-threatening illnesses.

On Thursday at More Cowbell, groups competed in a dance competition, and this year our very own FOX 21 News team took first place. To check out some of their performance, click here.