Recent Snowfall Expected to Provide Economic Benefits on Iron Range

Hibbing Received Roughly Seven Inches of Snow Thursday, Prompting Winter Enthusiasts to Invest in the Local Economy

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Area Chamber of Commerce is thrilled with Thursday’s big snowfall on the Iron Range.

The Chamber tells FOX 21, so far it’s been a slow start to the winter season.

With a lack of snow before Thursday and bitter cold temperatures, staff say it keeps visitors and locals from enjoying local ski resorts and snowmobile trails.

However, President Lory Fedo says after receiving a fresh seven inches of snow, it’ll greatly impact businesses who depend on winter tourism traffic.

“I’ve lived in the Upper Peninsula as well so I love snow like most of the people here and if you’re going to live in Northern Minnesota, then you’ve gotta love the snow and embrace it and do some of the winter things we have going on,” said Fedo.

If you’re tired after a long day outside and need a place to warm up, Fedo suggests checking out Hibbing’s newest brewery, Boomtown.