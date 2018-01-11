Senators Make Bets on Vikings-Saints Game

Senators make “Cake and Ice Cream Bet." Home state favorites on the line.

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) today joined Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) in a friendly “Cake and Ice Cream” bet on Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints. In a salute to the Vikings and Minnesota’s many dairy cows, Senator Klobuchar wagered purple-colored homemade ice cream against a king cake from Senator Kennedy.

“I look forward to welcoming the Saints to Minnesota this Sunday. I’d like to remind my friend Senator Kennedy that the Vikings kicked off this season with a win against New Orleans—and I know we can do it again!” said Klobuchar. “I look forward to enjoying a Louisiana king cake after a sweet win Sunday. The only thing sweeter will be the Vikings playing in the Super Bowl right here in Minnesota in February.”

“I have no doubts the Saints will beat the Vikings this Sunday and continue their path to the Super Bowl,” said Kennedy. “I am so confident that we will win, I bet Senator Klobuchar a king cake. I’m going to make good on the bet regardless of the game’s outcome. At least having a king cake will make it easier to stomach a loss this weekend. Who Dat!”