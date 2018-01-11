Snow Storm Doesn’t Stop The DTA

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Public Transportation was not effected by Thursday’s weather.

Northlanders can count on the everyday routes even in heavy snowfall.

Officials say driving the 30,000 pound bus equipped with snow tires is just like any day on the job for drivers.

“Obviously some operators are going to be more experienced in these conditions than others and often times those more senior bus operators will actually share that experience and knowledge with some of the newer bus operators,” director of marketing Heath Hickok said.

To ensure safety drivers take it slower in these wintry conditions, making it a little longer to get to your destination. The busing system only calls off certain routes when there is freezing rain.