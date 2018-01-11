Superior School District Wants Your Input In Choosing Next Superintendent

The survey opened on Jan. 8.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior School District is seeking a new district administrator and needs your help.

The public is asked to participate in a community survey to help choose the next superintendent.

Janna Stevens, the current superintendent, is retiring on June 30.

The survey closes next Friday on Jan. 19.

It asks what qualities people think are important for the next superintendent to have.

“Some of the things that have come back already is they want someone that’s an advocate for children and that’s what come back so far. advocate for children, a good communicator, someone that’s a good listener,” said Superior School District Board of Education President Len Albrecht . “Those are usually the high points in what you’re looking for in a superintendent.”

Once the data is collected it’ll be submitted to the Board.

A replacement for Stevens is expected to be announced in March.

Click here for a link to the survey.