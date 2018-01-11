Winter Storm Delivers Snow to the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – The snow was falling all day at a steady pace, but we still managed to find some people outside who for the most part are enjoying this snowfall.

Lester Park Trail is open for skiing.

“When I’m here during the day and it’s not that crowded I take advantage of the opportunity.”

We found one woman visiting Duluth from the Twin Cities.

We caught up with her after she went for a quick skiing adventure.

“It’s beautiful. You know it’s probably way better than yesterday, because it’s all ice underneath,” said Judy MacGibbon. “Now there’s puffy snow on the top.”

Up on the hill some students spent their snow day shoveling.

“My grandma is like I’ll pay you to shovel and I love shoveling,” said Jaffrey Hedegaard.

Even after living in Duluth for several years this winter weather can still be a bit of an adjustment.

“It’s pretty crazy to be honest with you,” said Hedegaard. “I mean I’ve lived here for so long this is kind of the new norm.”

Meanwhile Jaffrey’s sister, Soren, appreciates the snowflakes.

She was making a video about snow days for a school assignment.

“Perfect weather to create an awesome video,” said Soren.

Being one tough Northlander, she didn’t even bundle up from the elements.

“Well I actually left my winter coat at school yesterday, which is bad, because it’s a storm, but it’s not as cold as it has been,” said Soren.

The snow is starting to wind down across the area.

For now the cold temperatures appear to be coming back for a while.