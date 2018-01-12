The 23rd Annual St. Luke’s Icebreaker Invitational Comes Back to Duluth

The tournament was held at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Sports Center.

DULUTH, Minn. – Youth hockey girls from Illinois, Canada and the Twin Ports are hitting the ice at the 23rd Annual St. Luke’s Icebreaker Invitational in Duluth.

More than 60 teams and 900 girls are taking part in the competition.

These players are from Blaine, Minnesota, and are enjoying the experience competing in the tournament for the first time.

They say this style of play can bring in more players.

“I think it’s really inspirational for other people too, because as she said, female hockey players don’t get respected as much as male hockey players,” said Blaine Hockey Player Dani Brunette. “I think, it’s really cool that we can go and compete and not get judged or anything for playing hockey.”

“Everyone should give hockey a try, whether you’re a girl or boy, because I think that hockey is basically my life,” said Blaine Hockey Player Maddie Andrle. “I got to say, it’s the best thing I’ve ever experienced and you meet new people every day through all the teams that you’ve been through.”

The tournament is also a fundraiser to give youth hockey girls more opportunities to play the sport.