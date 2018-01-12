Atmore Ski Race All Weekend at Spirit Mountain

Event Has Been Going on Since 1979

DULUTH, Minn.-A major ski competition featuring racers from around the country is happening all weekend at Spirit Mountain.

The Atmore Memorial race has been going on since 1979 attracting world class skiers including some Olympians and members of the U.S. ski team.

Two skiers we spoke to today, said this event is one of their favorites.

“I like it because people from all over travel here and it’s kind of like a cool race,” said Morgan Kosik, of Pinnacle Ski team, based out of Michigan.

“I really like Duluth,” said Olivia Weymouth, of the Pinnacle Ski Team. “It’s a fun race hill. People are nice around here. The city is gorgeous. It’s the prettiest city I’ve ever seen.”

To find out more about the event, visit this website.