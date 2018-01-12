Duluth Takes on Big Tobacco

Council to Have First Reading of Tobacco Ordinance Jan. 22

DULUTH, Minn.-In the coming weeks, the city of Duluth is set to take on big tobacco as they are discussing banning flavored tobacco products from convenience stores.

Today officials from the University of Minnesota Medical School and the American Lung Association breathed some fresh air into that proposal.

They said one of the groups targeted the most by tobacco companies are non-whites, and with this new ordinance, less people of color would be targeted.

“I just think it’s really just a simple equation to get to the point in which you are legally allowed to make the decision before you have access to these things detrimental to your own health, so you can make an informed choice,” said Dr. Glenn Simmons Jr., an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

The first reading of the proposed tobacco ordinance is expected at a Jan. 22 council meeting.