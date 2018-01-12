Path Blazers Snowmobile Club Looks for Volunteers

President Jodi Olson Says he has Noticed a Decrease in Riders Throughout his Years on the Trails

HIBBING, Minn. – If you’re looking to stay busy this winter and want to get outdoors, the Path Blazers Snowmobile Club on the Iron Range could use your help.

The local snowmobile club is responsible for grooming roughly 80 miles of trails.

Club President Jodi Olson says nearly 60 families are a part of the organization.

This number has decreased in the past few years, even causing the Hibbing and Chisholm clubs to merge due to lack of members.

“It’s kind of sad because when I was younger it would be nothing to get 20 people to go on a ride on a Saturday. Now it’s kind of tough to muster up two,” said Olson.

Click here for more information and to volunteer with the club.