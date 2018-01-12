Preparations Underway for Annual Wedding Show

The wedding show is a one stop shop for couples looking to tie the knot.

DULUTH, Minn.- Happy couples getting ready to tie the knot can check some things off the to do list with the help of one local event going on Saturday.

The 30th annual Duluth Wedding Show is happening at the DECC on Saturday. On Friday vendors loaded up gowns décor and much more setting up for the event.

Officials say it’s a great opportunity to get things in order for your big day. Preparing for your wedding is always better when both parties are involved.

“This entire expo lays it out for both the bride and the groom,” vice president of Lundeen Productions Kynze Lundeen said. “We have a groomsmen workshop, that helps them plan the things that the brides aren’t able to plan like the little details for the groomsmen and his family as well. But it also shows him he gets to help plan the wedding and he gets to make the decisions.”

Brides and grooms will be able to browse from 150 vendors. They can also get inspiration from the fashion show. The show starts Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m.