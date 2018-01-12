Protesters Arrested at Downtown Duluth Wells Fargo

Water Protector protest leads to three arrests

DULUTH, Minn – Three protesters were arrested today in Duluth after making their voices heard at Wells Fargo bank downtown.

The protesters are against financial contributions large banks like Wells Fargo are making to oil companies such as Enbridge.

Authorities tell us roughly 30 protesters were on site.

The three individuals arrested had chained themselves to doors and a gate at the entrance to the bank.

The remaining protesters eventually dispersed.

Ernesto Burbank participated in the protest. “We plan to do this for the rest of our lives, however long it takes, whatever it takes to send a message across, you know, in a nonviolent way.”

The tree were arrested for trespassing, disorderly conduct, and obstructing legal process.

These are misdemeanor charges.

The Line 3 pipeline has been a contentious issue sparking protests by groups; some calling themselves Water Protectors.