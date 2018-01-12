Rhythm and Hues Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King’s Spirit

The event featured a dinner, music and spoken word performances

DULUTH, Minn. – Peace United Church of Christ played host to the Rhythm and Hues event on Friday. The free event is part of a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It kicked off with a dinner and lead into a night of live music and spoken word performances, featuring artists who have made contributions in the fight for equal rights in our community, and the world.

“Healing, and progress, inequity, and justice, and movement and change, so really, the spirit of this event is to help encapsulate what Dr. King stood for, and what he talked about, which was peace, equity, justice and nonviolence,” event organizer Jordan Moses said.

The celebration continues with events throughout the weekend, leading up to a rally happening at the DECC on Monday, which is Martin Luther King Day.