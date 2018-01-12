Slippery Roads Cause Several Accidents After Winter Storm

DULUTH, Minn. – Meanwhile one day after several inches of snow fell in the Northland there have been many accidents on slippery roads.

One tow truck driver spoke to us in between calls.

He had just responded to a crash on I–35 resulting in a total loss.

“Just a car hit black ice, spun and hit the guard rail pretty hard. He was ok and everything,” said North Country Towing Owner Scott Goode.

Drivers are advised to use caution and not to drive at high speeds.

You can also check online for road conditions from the Minnesota Department of Transportation or download their 511 mobile app.

“People drive too confident. They think the roads are dry and clear, but they’re really still slick with black ice and regular ice,” said Goode. “People just get over confident driving too fast for the conditions.”