University of Minnesota Duluth Facing Budget Cuts

The chancellor unit will also see budget cuts.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) will start the next fiscal year a little differently after facing a nearly six million dollar budget deficit.

UMD’s solution is to follow a deficit reduction model which is meant to get the school back on track within five years.

UMD plans on a six hundred thousand dollar reduction for the 20–18 fiscal year, but that number won’t be finalized until sometime in February.

Reductions will be based upon data and figuring out what’s most important for UMD and its students.

The school administration says the goal is to put the university on a firm financial plan.

Student Affairs will see the largest cut because that’s where most of the money goes.

“All programs that support students like student organizations, Kirby Student Center those kind of activities,” said UMD Chancellor Lendley Black. “Finance and Operations involves all of our financial units. The units that provide financial support for the university. It also includes our human resources department.”

School leaders tell us there will be additional cuts that will average to about $1 to $1.5 million over the next several years.

Those million dollar reductions are less than one percent of the total expenditure budget.

The school administration wants to reassure everyone this isn’t a dire situation.

It’s something the school is confident can be resolved by 2023.