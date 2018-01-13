Surprise Engagement during Duluth Wedding Show

The two runway models are now a bride and groom to be.

DULUTH, Minn.- The 30th annual Duluth Wedding Show helps brides decide which gown they want to wear when they walking down the aisle.

The runway highlights nearly 100 different dresses. The DECC is packed full of future brides and grooms, snapping photos, and cheering on their favorites. The event helps the happy couples decide on everything from the groom men’s get up, to the flower girls.

Officials say the event is a tradition brides in the Twin Ports can count on, but it also draws many future Mrs. to Duluth.

“Looking back over thirty years it’s just really cool to see how everything has changed I guess,” President of Lundeen Productions Tracy Lundeen said. “But yet somethings stay the same. I mean the bottom line for getting married is still love, that is one thing that hasn’t change.”

The gowns and hair in-style, are different every year, but this time around the biggest hit on the runway a surprise proposal.

This year for the first time Haily Johnson and Brady Nash performed as models in the show. Getting down on one knee and popping the question was the reason behind their appearance, but also a successfully kept secret, from the now bride to be.

“We finally were like yeah I want to be in it, but she said well will Brady do it? I said yeah if I make him do it, he’ll do it,” bride to be Haily Johnson said.

“But secretly we had it set up the entire time,” groom to be Brady Nash said.

“I didn’t know that,” Johnson said.

“I kept playing it off like I didn’t want to do it,” Nash said.

Both families were sitting front and center to witness the proposal.

Johnson says she was completely shocked and excited.