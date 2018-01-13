Wisconsin Governor Candidate Stops in the Northland

Dana Wachs Is One of Many Democrats Running Against Republican Governor Scott Walker

WISCONSIN – Fifteen Democrats have announced their plans to run for Governor of Wisconsin in 2018 against Republican Incumbent Scott Walker.

One of the Democratic candidates, Dana Wachs, stopped at Fox 21 on Saturday.

Wachs has represented the Eau Claire area in the Wisconsin State Assembly since 2013.

He says his campaign is focusing on affordable healthcare, expanding the middle class, and remembering the interests of people in the northern and western parts of the state.

“There’s a lot of infrastructure needs necessary north of Highway 29, broadband is at times scarce north of Highway 29, the highways are falling into disrepair and our school systems in Northern Wisconsin have been under assault and we’re going to turn that around when I’m elected,” said Wachs.

Wachs will take on the other Democratic candidates in the Wisconsin Primary Election on August 14th.