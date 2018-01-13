Youth Nation Brings Community Together

The theme of the event, on the road to freedom.

DULUTH, Minn.- Youth Nation helped many in the Twin Ports remember Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of equality, peace, and love.

“Our youth are very important,” Youth Nation planning committee member Jara McLarren said. “They’re the next generation and I think it’s important to highlight that and show them that the community supports them.”

On the road to freedom, is the message youth celebrated at Denfeld Highschool. The theme is carried out through hands on activities getting kids to smile and share.

“I never sang from my heart in front of a bunch of people” singer Soteria Murphy said. “Cause usually I write the stuff down.”

Soteria stepped out of her comfort zone, belting out what was on her mind. Other kids stepped up performing their own melodies. On–goers from the Twin Ports listened.

“Today with all the things going on in the world to remember MLK and what he stood for,” youth nation planning committee member Jara Mclarren said.

Nearly 200 joined in on the celebration the family fun event, even appearances from some super heroes. Throughout the day the event shows a great sense of community.

“We think it’s really important that our kids get to see what the community is doing, how we’re coming together, and how we’re celebrating important steps that we’re taking as a community and as a country, especially right now,” attendee Acacia Nikoi said.

More family fun events honoring Martin Luther King Junior will be going on in the Twin Ports this week.