2 Men Killed In Snowmobile Accident in Price County

PRICE COUNTY – Two people are dead after a snowmobile accident in Price County.

The victims are a 33-year-old male driver and a 37-year-old male passenger.

Their names were not immediately released Sunday.

The bodies of the victims and the snowmobile they were riding were located around 1:45 a.m. Sunday near the southern end of Long Lake in the Township of Elk.

Authorities believe the snowmobile collided with the shoreline.