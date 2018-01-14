Minnesota Gubernatorial Candidate Paul Thissen Visits Duluth

Thissen wants to focus on healthcare, childcare and affordable education

DULUTH, Minn. – Another candidate or Minnesota governor has thrown his hat into the ring for the DFL. Paul Thissen is a former speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, who also served as a DFL Minority Leader. He made a stop through Duluth on Sunday to talk about his bid to become the next Minnesota governor.

“I’ve been in the legislature for 15 years, and worked in non profit, and other work before that,” Thissen said. “And I just think it’s time that we have a governor that’s going to be focusing on the economic security issues that so many Minnesota families are facing. That’s what I’ve done in the legislature, and that’s what I want to do for Minnesota as governor.”

Thissen wants to focus on issues relating to healthcare, childcare, as well as affordable education.