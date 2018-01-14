Northern Lights Team Hosts Ultimate Fundraiser

DULUTH, Minn.– The Northern Lights Ultimate Frisbee team hosts the Martin Luther King Jr. indoor tournament this weekend, the event is a tradition going on since the 80’s.

The tournament is the largest fundraiser for the Northern Lights Ultimate Frisbee team. Sixteen teams from both club and college divisions are taking part in the three day event. Teams travel from all across Minnesota to play in the friendly competition at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

“High school teams are allowed to participate as well, so we get some youth development up here a lot,” Northern Lights Ultimate captain Garret Gaib said. “Hopkins High School actually, one of the best teams in the nation, in the high school division, they come up here every year.”

Players on the court at the Field House, range from freshman in high school to 60 years old. Anyone is welcome to create a team and join in on the tournament.

Players say it’s a fun opportunity to meet others interested in the sport.